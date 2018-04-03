Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Sue Salvi

Sue Salvi is an actor, artist, and writer who lives in Chicago. She performs regularly in Chicago at the Second City, at the iO Theater, and at other reputable/non-offensive establishments.

Megan Kellie is a writer, actor, artist, and other who lives in major American cities, this time Chicago. She has written for NPR, the Paper Machete, and Proper Noun.
