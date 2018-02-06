Women Who Rock Cross-Stitch
Women Who Rock Cross-Stitch

30 Powerful Patterns to Unleash Your Inner Icon

by Anna Fleiss

by Lauren Mancuso

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780762491780

USD: $18  /  CAD: $23.5

ON SALE: October 23rd 2018

Genre: Nonfiction / Crafts & Hobbies / Needlework / Cross-stitch

PAGE COUNT: 120

Hardcover
Iconic musicians take center stage in Women Who Rock Cross-Stitch, a collection of rad embroidery patterns and captivating biographies that honors the women who have shaped music history.

Let’s face it: women rock! Whether dominating stages on a major stadium tour, charming a small coffeehouse, or redefining entire genres, women have always been a powerful force in shaping the course of the music industry. Celebrate their accomplishments in style with Women Who Rock Cross-Stitch, a collection of patterns and stories about some of music’s most badass women.

With an introduction on the role of women in music, and instructions on the basics of cross-stitch, this book features patterns for embroidering twenty iconic women — like Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks, soul legend Aretha Franklin, folk icon Joni Mitchell, and innovator Lauryn Hill — and ten classic song titles. This charming book provides everything readers need to create crafts that bring their inner divas to center stage!