Iconic musicians take center stage in Women Who Rock Cross-Stitch, a collection of rad embroidery patterns and captivating biographies that honors the women who have shaped music history.



Let’s face it: women rock! Whether dominating stages on a major stadium tour, charming a small coffeehouse, or redefining entire genres, women have always been a powerful force in shaping the course of the music industry. Celebrate their accomplishments in style with Women Who Rock Cross-Stitch, a collection of patterns and stories about some of music’s most badass women.



With an introduction on the role of women in music, and instructions on the basics of cross-stitch, this book features patterns for embroidering twenty iconic women — like Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks, soul legend Aretha Franklin, folk icon Joni Mitchell, and innovator Lauryn Hill — and ten classic song titles. This charming book provides everything readers need to create crafts that bring their inner divas to center stage!