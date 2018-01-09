Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Bob Ross: A Journal

"Don't be afraid to go out on a limb, because that's where the fruit is"

by

Bob Ross has captivated us for years with the magic that takes place on his canvas. The artist’s style and encouraging words are a form of therapy for the weary. Put your own thoughts to paper in this one-of-a-kind Bob Ross-inspired journal.
In addition to both ruled and blank pages, the flexibound book features some of the artist’s greatest quotes and full-color spot art sprinkled throughout for inspiration.

Genre: Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Guided Journals

On Sale: September 25th 2018

Price: $14.95 / $19.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 128

ISBN-13: 9780762491698

RP Studio
Diary
