Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Bob Ross: A Journal
"Don't be afraid to go out on a limb, because that's where the fruit is"
Bob Ross has captivated us for years with the magic that takes place on his canvas. The artist’s style and encouraging words are a form of therapy for the weary. Put your own thoughts to paper in this one-of-a-kind Bob Ross-inspired journal.
In addition to both ruled and blank pages, the flexibound book features some of the artist’s greatest quotes and full-color spot art sprinkled throughout for inspiration.
“Don’t be afraid to go out on a limb, because that’s where the fruit is.”
-Bob Ross
Other BOB ROSS Titles
Happy Little Accidents
A tribute to Bob Ross-the soft-spoken artist known for painting happy clouds, mountains, and trees-Happy Little Accidents culls his most wise and witty words into…
Bob Ross Notecards
Bob Ross was famous for dispensing branches of wisdom while he painted. Spread your own messages of joy, thanks, or just hello with these unique…
Bob Ross by the Numbers
Discover the joy of painting, just like Bob Ross himself, with this one-of-a-kind mini art set! Kit includes: Three pre-printed canvases with numbered sections --…
Bob Ross Bobblehead
Bring the soothing sounds of Bob Ross and The Joy of Painting into your home or office with the one and only mini Bob Ross…
You Might Also Like These RP STUDIO Titles
Practical Magic Notebooks
Drawing on the full-color watercolor illustrations of Practical Magic, this charming set of 3 blank notebooks features enticing images of crystals, zodiac signs, and magical…
Practical Magic Notecards
Drawing on the full-color watercolor illustrations of Practical Magic, this set of exquisite notecards features charming images of crystals, zodiac signs, and magical plants and…
Tequila Mockingbird: Notes
Fans of Tequila Mockingbird will love these deluxe hardcover blank journals enclosed in an elegant slipcase set. This handsome journal set includes dozens of lined…
Tequila Mockingbird: 20 Postcards
Fans of Tequila Mockingbird will love this deluxe book with 20 postcards inspired by everyone's favorite books-and-booze mashup. Send a postcard to friends and family…
The Little Prince: A Journal
This thought-provoking journal invites you to pen your thoughts, memories, and to-dos with inspiration from Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's The Little Prince. In addition to lined…
The Little Prince Notecards
Share personalized messages of joy, thanks, or just hello with these unique notecards inspired by one of the most cherished and thought-provoking books of all…