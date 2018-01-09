Bob Ross: A Journal

Bob Ross has captivated us for years with the magic that takes place on his canvas. The artist’s style and encouraging words are a form of therapy for the weary. Put your own thoughts to paper in this one-of-a-kind Bob Ross-inspired journal.

In addition to both ruled and blank pages, the flexibound book features some of the artist’s greatest quotes and full-color spot art sprinkled throughout for inspiration.

“Don’t be afraid to go out on a limb, because that’s where the fruit is.”

-Bob Ross