A Little Introduction to Your Energy Fields

by Nikki Van De Car

RP Minis

Discover the meaning and mystery of auras, including their colors, visualiztaion techniques, and magical rituals, in this beautifully illustrated mini guidebook.

Get to know the world of auras, from the meaning of each color and aural position to the techniques needed to see and interpret these energy fields. From compatibility between colors to the proper way to cleanse your aura, this magical primer enables you to explore the body's projected energies and bring balance to your wellness practice. Gain inspiration as you learn the crystals, essential oils, and meditations that nurture and correspond to each aura in the full-color, illustrated mini book.

