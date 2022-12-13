Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

Touching Kids’ Books About Loss and Grief

The LBYR Team

Losing a loved one is one of the hardest things for anyone to cope with. It can be especially hard for young kids to understand what’s going on and learn how to process a slew of new, unfamiliar feelings. But these picture books and middle grade novels shine a light on loss in refreshing and heartwarming ways. Share these books with the whole family — kids and adults — who might need reminders that they’re loved and that tomorrow will be a better day.