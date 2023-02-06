Description

Atticus and Chip share memories in this tender and beautifully illustrated picture book about losing a pet.



Atticus wakes at his usual time, ready to feed Chip. But when he reaches the fishbowl, Chip is gone. When Atticus asks his loved ones where Chip is, he gets a range of answers in the form of gentle but evasive ways of explaining the concept of death: Chip is in a better place; Chip has moved on. These ideas are confusing for Atticus.



Told from a child’s point of view, this honest depiction highlights the importance of memory as a coping strategy when grieving the loss of a loved one. Memories live in our hearts and keep our loved ones with us. This gentle story is an imaginative meditation on healing from grief.