Chip
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 17, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Atticus and Chip share memories in this tender and beautifully illustrated picture book about losing a pet.
Atticus wakes at his usual time, ready to feed Chip. But when he reaches the fishbowl, Chip is gone. When Atticus asks his loved ones where Chip is, he gets a range of answers in the form of gentle but evasive ways of explaining the concept of death: Chip is in a better place; Chip has moved on. These ideas are confusing for Atticus.
Told from a child’s point of view, this honest depiction highlights the importance of memory as a coping strategy when grieving the loss of a loved one. Memories live in our hearts and keep our loved ones with us. This gentle story is an imaginative meditation on healing from grief.
