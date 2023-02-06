Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Federico Gastaldi is an Italian creator who studied illustration at the European Design Institute in Turin. His work has been published in the Wall Street Journal, the Boston Globe, and the Washington Post, among other publications. The personal loss of a dear friend inspired him to create Chip, his first book for children. Federico lives in Alessandria, Italy. He invites you to visit him online at federicogastaldi.com.

