Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Shopping Cart
Federico Gastaldi
Federico Gastaldi is an Italian creator who studied illustration at the European Design Institute in Turin. His work has been published in the Wall Street Journal, the Boston Globe, and the Washington Post, among other publications. The personal loss of a dear friend inspired him to create Chip, his first book for children. Federico lives in Alessandria, Italy. He invites you to visit him online at federicogastaldi.com.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Chip
Atticus and Chip share memories in this tender and beautifully illustrated picture book about losing a pet. Atticus wakes at his usual time, ready to…