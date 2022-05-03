Vivienne Chang

Eugenia Yoh and Vivienne Chang are students at Washington University in St. Louis. Eugenia studies Communication Design and spends her free time designing posters for clubs. Vivienne studies Economics and spends her free time creating events for clubs that need posters. They hope to continue telling stories that simplify seemingly universal ideas through humor. When they are not discussing their next book concept, they can be found at a lake, a library, or in the yogurt section of Whole Foods.



