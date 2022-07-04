Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+

Miracle
Miracle

by Karen S. Chow

On Sale

Mar 28, 2023

Page Count

256 Pages

Publisher

Christy Ottaviano Books

ISBN-13

9780316333726

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Social Themes / Death, Grief, Bereavement

Description

When her father dies, Amie's ability to play music dies, too. Nothing short of a miracle can bring back what she has lost. 

Amie has spent her life perfectly in tune with Ba-ba, her father—she plays the violin, his favorite instrument; she loves all his favorite foods, even if he can’t eat them during his cancer treatments; and they talk about books, including Amie’s favorite series, Harry Potter. But after Ba-ba dies, Amie feels distanced from everyone close to her, like her mother and her best friends, Rio and Bella. More devastating still, she loses her ability to play the violin—the notes that used to flow freely are now stilted and sharp. Will Amie ever find her way back to the music she once loved? 

With hope and harmony lighting the way—and with help from the people who care about her most—Amie must find the strength to carry on. In the end, she’ll learn that healing, while painful, can be its own miraculous song. 

What's Inside

