Outside Nowhere

From the author of The Midnight Brigade, this heartwarming and humorous middle grade novel follows one boy's summer adventure at a peculiar farm in the middle of nowhere.



Charming and funny, Parker Kelbrook can wriggle out of anything he doesn’t want to do. So when he’s forced to take a job at the local pool—a threat to his beach-filled summer plans—he comes up with the perfect prank to get himself fired.



Once Parker’s father catches wind of his latest scheme, he decides enough is enough, and Parker is sent halfway across the country to work on a farm alongside five other kids who find him less than charming. As Parker learns to roll up his sleeves and keep his head down, strange things start happening. And after he awakens one morning to find a seventeen-hundred-pound dairy cow on the roof of a barn, he suspects that something magical and mysterious is growing in the farm’s fields.



Adam Borba presents a whimsical new story about a boy’s discovery that mistakes and miracles can have serious consequences.