Ben Guterson
Ben Guterson is the author of Winterhouse, an Edgar Award and Agatha Award finalist as well as an Indie Next List Pick, and its sequels, The Secrets of Winterhouse and The Winterhouse Mysteries. The Winterhouse trilogy is available in ten languages worldwide. Ben and his family live in the foothills of the Cascades east of Seattle, and you can visit him online at benguterson.com.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
The Einsteins of Vista Point
After the tragic loss of their sister, Zack and his siblings band together to investigate a Morse Code-inspired mystery in this stunning novel about grief…