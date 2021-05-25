Ben Guterson

Ben Guterson is the author of Winterhouse, an Edgar Award and Agatha Award finalist as well as an Indie Next List Pick, and its sequels, The Secrets of Winterhouse and The Winterhouse Mysteries. The Winterhouse trilogy is available in ten languages worldwide. Ben and his family live in the foothills of the Cascades east of Seattle, and you can visit him online at benguterson.com.

