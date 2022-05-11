Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

Mental Health Awareness Month Picture Book Roundup

Stefanie Hoffman, Senior Marketing Manager

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, a month dedicated to bringing people together, improving mental health care nationwide, removing stigmas associated with mental illness, and advocating for those struggling with their mental health. But we think mental health is an important topic all year long! If you or someone you know is dealing with a mental health issue, it can feel isolating and confusing. We want young readers—and adult readers!—to know they are not alone. Sometimes taking a day to pick up a favorite book and take a step back from the hustle and bustle of everyday life can help. And other days, we need professional help. Either way, the world can be an overwhelming place and we owe it to ourselves to take care of ourselves. It’s ok to be selfish!

Whether they are personally struggling, or want to help others, we’ve put together a list of books that touch on mental illness, dealing with emotions, and working through feelings.

We urge all our readers to seek medical help immediately if you or someone you know is dealing with a mental health crisis.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 