Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Ping

Ping

by

With the visual ingenuity of Press Here and the emotional resonance of What Do You Do with a Problem?, this wise and timely book about the fragile art of personal connection will strike a chord with children and adults alike.

In the era of social media, communication feels both more anxiety-producing, and more inescapable, than ever before. This clever, comforting picture book debut explores the challenges and joys of self-expression and social connection.

Using an imaginative visual metaphor to bring to life how we send out (ping!) and receive (pong!) communications, Ani Castillo’s words and pictures will empower and inspire anyone who has experienced the fear of sharing themselves with the world.

With an artful, accessible package, an eloquent message, and a lot of heart, here is a new classic to bring courage and comfort to humans of all ages.
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Social Themes / Emotions & Feelings

On Sale: September 3rd 2019

Price: $17.99 / $21.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 48

ISBN-13: 9780316424646

Little Brown Young Readers Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews