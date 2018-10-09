The Don't Worry Book

From bestselling and beloved author Todd Parr, a new book that reassures kids everywhere that even when things are scary or confusing, there’s always something comforting around the corner.





Todd Parr brings his trademark bright colors and bold lines to his new book about things that might make kids worry–from loud news, to loud neighbors, or a big day at school. With his signature humor and instantly recognizable style, Todd speaks out to kids who are feeling the weight of their world, offering solutions and comfort, as well as giggles.