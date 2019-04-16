Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Invisible String
With 400,000 copies sold, this accessible, bestselling picture book phenomenon about the unbreakable connections between loved ones has healed a generation of readers–children and adults alike–and has been updated with new illustrations and an afterword from the author. Now available in paperback for the first time!Read More
Parents, educators, therapists, and social workers alike have declared The Invisible String the perfect tool for coping with all kinds of separation anxiety, loss, and grief. In this relatable and reassuring contemporary classic, a mother tells her two children that they’re all connected by an invisible string. “That’s impossible!” the children insist, but still they want to know more: “What kind of string?” The answer is the simple truth that binds us all: An Invisible String made of love. Even though you can’t see it with your eyes, you can feel it deep in your heart, and know that you are always connected to the ones you love. Does everybody have an Invisible String? How far does it reach? Does it ever go away? This heartwarming picture book for all ages explores questions about the intangible yet unbreakable connections between us, and opens up deeper conversations about love.
Recommended and adopted by parenting blogs, bereavement support groups, hospice centers, foster care and social service agencies, military library services, church groups, and educators, The Invisible String offers a very simple approach to overcoming loneliness, separation, or loss with an imaginative twist that children easily understand and embrace, and delivers a particularly compelling message in today’s uncertain times. This special paperback edition includes includes vibrant new illustrations and an introduction from the author.
“This book is a beautiful way to begin to try, as parents, to instill in children the impenetrable power of the heart, the energy of love, and the flow that can be felt from the grace in every moment.” –Tony Robbins
Edition: Unabridged
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"If I could only have one book to use for counseling purposes, this would be it. This book is extremely versatile. It can be used for any type of separation, loss."—United Way (Life Lessons for Little Ones)
"Delivers a particularly compelling message in today's uncertain times that though we may be separated from the ones we care for, love is the unending connection that binds us all."—The American Academy of Pediatrics
"Children of all ages (and yes, adults too!) feel a great sense of peace and joy realizing that we are all connected to the ones we love through The Invisible String."—The National Association of School Psychologists
"A wonderful storybook for children experiencing separation anxiety."—Today's Parent
"The Invisible String is part of my social skills/feelings book purchases.... Beautiful. Delicate. Perfect for: dealing with loss, moving, friendship issues, family problems, nighttime fears.... Quite the special book."—The Styling Librarian
"The message of The Invisible String resonates with children and adults alike.... The two ends of the treasured Invisible String are families and schools. This String, reinforced on each side, buoys students with love, guidance, direction. But when one end weakens, the entire String falters.... When we need support, reassurance, or simply a kindred spirit, just give the String a tug and someone will tug back. This is powerful, and will keep your child on track through...his or her education journey."—Carmen Fariña, Chancellor, NYC Department of Education
"[Promotes] a vision of global unity and empathy...effective."
—Kirkus
"Whether kids are having separation anxiety or dealing with divorce or even death, this sweet story is very reassuring."
—Motherly
