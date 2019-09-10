Aurélie Chien Chow Chine

Aurélie Chien Chow Chine is a French artist who worked for ten years as an animator for cartoon series and movies. In addition to being an artist, she holds a master’s degree in information and communications with a focus in child psychology from the Sorbonne Nouvelle. She now runs workshops on relaxation and emotion management for children in schools and recreation centers in France. The picture book series featuring Little Unicorn is her debut as author-illustrator.