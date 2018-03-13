Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Color Monster
A Story About Emotions
The international bestseller that helps young children identify emotions and feel more in control, now available in a classic picture book format.Read More
One day, Color Monster wakes up feeling very confused. His emotions are all over the place; he feels angry, happy, calm, sad and scared all at once! To help him, a little girl shows him what each feeling means through color. As this adorable monster learns to sort and define his mixed up emotions, he gains self-awareness and peace as a result. Caregivers will enjoy sharing this concept book that taps into both socio-emotional growth and color concepts in a simple, friendly way.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
2019 International Literacy Association/Children's Book Council Children's Choices List
"Llenas finds an approachable way for kids to identify feelings, and allows for the understanding that one can have many emotions at once... A great guide and conversation starter."—School Library Journal
"The multimedia illustrations are downright splendid."—Kirkus Reviews
"Helps process emotions using beautiful, affirming language.... Visually rich and poetically told."—Booklist
"[An] inviting exploration of colors and emotions.... The story should resonate with children whose emotions are not always easy to control."—The Horn Book