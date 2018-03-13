Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Anna Llenas
Anna Llenas is an author, illustrator, and art therapist. Before creating her worldwide favorite The Color Monster, she was a graphic designer and creative director, working with top brands in Spain. Anna is the creator of Products Anna Llenas, a brand of clever home goods, and also the author of Little Mole, Labyrinth of the Soul, The Emptiness, I Love You (Almost Always), The Sun Is Late, If I Were a Cat, Journal of Emotions, and What’s the Matter, Miola? In addition, she illustrated Ratolina Goes to the Circus. She lives in Barcelona.Read More
