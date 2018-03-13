Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Color Monster
A Story About Emotions
The international bestseller that helps young children identify emotions and feel more in control, now available in a classic picture book format.Read More
One day, Color Monster wakes up feeling very confused. His emotions are all over the place; he feels angry, happy, calm, sad and scared all at once! To help him, a little girl shows him what each feeling means through color. As this adorable monster learns to sort and define his mixed up emotions, he gains self-awareness and peace as a result. Caregivers will enjoy sharing this concept book that taps into both socio-emotional growth and color concepts in a simple, friendly way.
One day, Color Monster wakes up feeling very confused. His emotions are all over the place; he feels angry, happy, calm, sad and scared all at once! To help him, a little girl shows him what each feeling means through color. As this adorable monster learns to sort and define his mixed up emotions, he gains self-awareness and peace as a result. Caregivers will enjoy sharing this concept book that taps into both socio-emotional growth and color concepts in a simple, friendly way.
Reader Reviews
Praise
2019 International Literacy Association/Children's Book Council Children's Choices List
Over 25 translations for The Color Monster
More than 1.5 million copies sold internationally
"Llenas finds an approachable way for kids to identify feelings, and allows for the understanding that one can have many emotions at once... A great guide and conversation starter."—School Library Journal
"The multimedia illustrations are downright splendid."—Kirkus Reviews
"Helps process emotions using beautiful, affirming language.... Visually rich and poetically told."—Booklist
"[An] inviting exploration of colors and emotions.... The story should resonate with children whose emotions are not always easy to control."—The Horn Book