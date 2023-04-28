Go to Hachette Book Group home

Search

Site Preferences

Show prices in:

Promotion

Use code DAD23 for 20% off + Free shipping on $45+ Shop Now!

Workman Publishing Company

Workman Food and Drink Store

Food and Drink

Food and Drink

  • Let's Eat Italy!

    Let's Eat Italy!

  • Cheryl Day's Treasury of Southern Baking

    Cheryl Day's Treasury of Southern Baking

  • The Beer Bible: Second Edition

    The Beer Bible: Second Edition

  • Gastro Obscura

    Gastro Obscura

  • The French Laundry, Per Se

    The French Laundry, Per Se

  • Baking at the 20th Century Cafe

    Baking at the 20th Century Cafe

  • Pie Academy

    Pie Academy

  • A Field Guide to Cheese

    A Field Guide to Cheese

  • The Silver Palate Cookbook

    The Silver Palate Cookbook

  • The Vegetable Butcher

    The Vegetable Butcher

  • Project Smoke

    Project Smoke

  • The Wine Bible, 3rd Edition

    The Wine Bible, 3rd Edition

  • Grains for Every Season

    Grains for Every Season

  • Good and Cheap

    Good and Cheap

  • 72 Reasons to Be Vegan

    72 Reasons to Be Vegan

  • The Tiny Kitchen Cookbook

    The Tiny Kitchen Cookbook

  • Sheet Pan Suppers

    Sheet Pan Suppers

  • How to Sous Vide

    How to Sous Vide

  • That Noodle Life

    That Noodle Life

  • Cooking with Mushrooms

    Cooking with Mushrooms

  • Nachos for Dinner

    Nachos for Dinner

  • Good Enough

    Good Enough

  • Lunchbox

    Lunchbox

  • The Wm Brown Cocktail Collection: The Negroni and The Martini

    The Wm Brown Cocktail Collection: The Negroni and The Martini

  • Mosquito Supper Club

    Mosquito Supper Club

  • Green Fire

    Green Fire

  • Al Fresco

    Al Fresco