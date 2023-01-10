Book Recommendations by Zodiac Sign

Whether Astrology is a hobby, a fun once-in-while pastime, or a true passion, many of us can’t help peeking at a quiz or horoscope to see what the star say about us. Here’s what the stars (okay, maybe it’s us) think you should read this year.

Aries, March 21-April 19

Face it, Aries. Everyone thinks you’re big and bad, but you’ve got a soft squishy center you don’t want anyone to know about. Sure you like action and drama, but you also really like a happy ending and you want it all in one package. You also tend to jump from idea to idea, project to project. You have a lot of steam, a lot of creativity, but sometimes, not enough patience. On the days a massive tome isn’t cutting it for you, a collection of shorter stories or essays you can stop and start might be just what you need. Or even better a guide to getting this done, not just begun..— Fiction: fantasy romance, sff, romantic ya. Nonfiction: essays, collections, motivational guides.

Fiction The Foxglove King In this lush, romantic epic fantasy series from a New York Times bestselling author, a young woman's secret power to raise the dead plunges her into the dangerous and glamorous world of the Sainted King's royal court. Nonfiction Get It Done Discover a "compelling" framework for setting and achieving your goals (Carol Dweck, author of Mindset), from a psychologist on the cutting edge of motivational science.

Taurus, April 20-May 20

Everyone says you’re stubborn, but you know when something makes sense. That’s when a book has the right amount of comfort, good pacing, and maybe a recipe or good food included. You like to feel comfortable, cozy, at peace, especially when there’s a whole lot going on in the world. So settling down with a feel-good story or learning something new sounds like the way to go. — cozy mystery or contemporary YA fiction, Nonfiction: Cookbook

Fiction Death of a Traitor Sergeant Hamish Macbeth—Scotland's most quick witted but unambitious policeman—is back to investigate the disappearance of a local woman who is more than she seems, in this new mystery in M.C. Beaton's beloved, New York Times bestselling series. Nonfiction More Than Cake Nectarine and Miso Tarte Tatin. Olive Oil, Mascarpone, and Fennel Layer Cake. Pecan and Black Cardamom Sticky Buns. Shoyu Peanut Cookies. Kabocha Galette. Overnight Blackberry Doughnuts. With sweet and savory pastries like these, and another 94 recipes as delicious and surprising, it's no wonder Natasha Pickowicz is such a creative force in the world of baking.

GEMINI

People say you’re like two different people at once, Gemini, but that’s just jealousy talking. Maybe they don’t like how you can read two completely different genre books at the same time. You love a good mystery and you love learning something new. Heck, you do both at once. You’re one of those people who try to solve the mystery before the amateur sleuth. Feels good when you’re right, doesn’t it? Mystery and nonfiction – history

Fiction The Cabinet of Dr. Leng Preston & Child continue their #1 bestselling series featuring FBI Special Agent Pendergast and Constance Greene, as they cross paths with New York's deadliest serial killer: Pendergast's own ancestor…and now his greatest foe. Nonfiction How the Word Is Passed This compelling "important and timely" (Drew Faust, Harvard Magazine) #1 New York Times bestseller examines the legacy of slavery in America—and how both history and memory continue to shape our everyday lives.

CANCER

They say you’re super emotional, Cancer, but they’re just saying empathetic wrong. You feel feelings deeply, whether your own or other people’s. Maybe you like that and you want a book that really lets you dive into them, roll around, and get all messy. Experiencing all those feelings helps you understand your own and other people’s better, and creates an outlet for when the world is a lot. Fiction – love story, romance, or coming of age, Nonfiction: memoir

Fiction The Little Wartime Library An uplifting and inspiring novel based on the true story of a librarian who created an underground shelter during World War II, perfect for readers of The Paris Library or The Last Bookshop in London. Nonfiction Left on Tenth The beloved writer of romantic comedies like You've Got Mail tells her own late-in-life love story in her New York Times bestselling "resplendent memoir," complete with a tragic second act and joyous resolution (Adriana Trigiani, bestselling author of The Good Left Undone).



LEO

Oh Leo. You’re always told you’re trying to be the leader, the center of attention. It’s not your fault your personality is just strong. You love the lights and the action — but maybe you’d prefer reading someone else’s rocky climb to the top. Your climb is going to be nothing but stellar, obviously, so read about everyone else’s mistakes and avoid their pitfalls! DRAMA, celebrity books, over the top ya fiction, adventure books

Fiction What Happened to Ruthy Ramirez A powerful debut novel that's "hilarious, heartbreaking, and a**-kicking " (Jamie Ford), of a Puerto Rican family in Staten Island who discovers their long‑missing sister is potentially alive and cast on a reality TV show, and they set out to bring her home. Nonfiction Ready for Absolutely Nothing This darkly funny, confessional memoir from the star of What Not to Wear tells all: from her posh upbringing and the dishy details of her career in fashion to her journey as a recovering alcoholic.

VIRGO

Hey there analytical Virgo. You notice the details, so you like when others put a lot of effort into them. You don’t like things to be too messy in your real life, but in books you can put down? Bring on those flawed characters, those tangles and puzzles that need working out. Bring on the lovely literary lilt to words you can lose yourself in for just a little while. Fiction: Retellings of classics, literary fiction with lots of details. Nonfiction with descriptive details or an environmentalist spin.

Fiction The Three Lives of Alix St. Pierre An unforgettable and "fascinating tale" of an orphan turned WWII spy turned fashion icon in Paris (Kate Quinn, New York Times bestselling author of The Diamond Eye).







Nonfiction The Shotgun Conservationist Adventures at the intersection of hunting and conservation. The Shotgun Conservationist doesn't teach us how to hunt, it explores why we should hunt. .

LIBRA

Hey Libra. They always say you’re a flirt, a huge romantic. Maybe they’re misunderstanding your diplomacy and willingness to smooth everything over for flirting. That cheerful smile you have while listening to your music as a come-hither look. That twitch in your eye from watching people make decisions without careful consideration as winking. Because you’re not all about romance. You like when things get wrapped up neatly. You like music and a little magic, but only when it makes sense in your modern world. You like balance, obviously, so it makes you a bit picky. But what you really like is justice. Maybe sometimes that leans a little into vengeance. So long as the bad people get what’s coming, right? Fiction: revenge driven fiction, just the right amount of drama, satisfying endings, magical realism. Nonfiction: True crime, memoirs by musicians.

Fiction Like a Sister In this "crackling domestic suspense" filled with "wry humor and deft pacing" (Alyssa Cole), no one bats an eye when a Black reality TV star is found dead—except her estranged half-sister, whose refusal to believe the official story leads her on a dangerous search for the truth.



Nonfiction Con/Artist The world's most renowned art forger reveals the secrets behind his decades of painting like the masters—exposing an art world that is far more corrupt than we ever knew while providing an art history lesson wrapped in sex, drugs, and Caravaggio.



SCORPIO

Oh Scorpio. Your intensity and passion often makes people forget you’re a water sign. Hello, the words torrential downpour exist for a reason. You’re like a storm and your desires are like one too: you like drama, secrets, revenge, star-crossed romance, and emotional stories. If the book doesn’t make you feel everything you’ve got, did you even read it? Fiction: Genre crossovers, romantic thrillers, emotional fiction, psychological fiction. Nonfiction: celebrity memoirs packed with drama

Fiction Liar, Dreamer, Thief A young woman's carefully constructed fantasy world implodes in this brilliantly conceived novel that blurs distinctions between right and wrong, comedy and tragedy, imagination and reality: "Surreal . . . filled with technicolor lies and terrible truths" (Alix E. Harrow, New York Times bestselling and Hugo‑award winning author). Nonfiction Who Does That Bitch Think She Is? An exciting new history of drag told through the life of the remarkable, flawed, and singular Doris Fish

SAGITTARIUS

Sagittarius: Where are you wandering off to today Sagittarius? Your wanderlust is a driving force in your life and in your habits. If teleportation had been invented by noW, you’d be visiting someplace new every day. But until then, books can do the traveling for you, and you love when the setting itself is practically a character. The best part of a book for you is if it has a map. Fiction: Books with fantastic locations or travel stories, SFF with epic worlds. Nonfiction: travel books, books on national parks

Fiction The Ballad of Perilous Graves A fun and fantastical love letter to New Orleans unfolds when a battle for the city's soul brews between two young mages, a vengeful wraith, and one powerful song in this wildly imaginative debut. Nonfiction Wild Maps for Curious Minds The natural world has never been wilder–with 100 fiercely fun, curiously captivating, and amazingly adventurous maps

CAPRICORN

Capricorn: Capricorns, you are driven. Frequently moving, several steps ahead, a host of plans – there’s always something going on in your mind. You love to build things up, but you’re also fascinated by how things break down. Maybe to rebuild or maybe to see what was wrong to avoid it. Or maybe, when you read stories of vast civilizations crumbling, you secretly break down internally and build yourself back up, so no one ever has to know you felt anything. Fiction: dystopia, far-flung sci-fi, angsty fiction of most any subgenre. Nonfiction: business, finance, economics

Fiction The Stars Undying A sweeping tale of empire and betrayal set among the stars, perfect for readers of Ann Leckie and Arkady Martine, The Stars Undying is a queer, spectacular space opera debut inspired by the rise and fall of ancient Rome and Egypt—and the lives and loves of Cleopatra and Julius Caesar.

Nonfiction Edible Economics Edible Economics brings the sort of creative fusion that spices up a great kitchen to the often too-disciplined subject of economics.

AQUARIUS

Aquarius: Independent, creative, idealistic, maybe a little eccentric – Aquarius, you try to be hard to define. Maybe that’s because you’re driven by a desire to change the world – but that doesn’t necessarily mean you’re going to act on it. But you want to understand why things are the way they are: social group, humanity, maybe bigger things. You’re drawn to stories with allegories, deep relationships, and symbolism. And maybe a books that will actually help you change the world. Fiction: friendships, family relationships. Nonfiction: leadership memoirs

Fiction A Thousand Miles to Graceland The journey of a thousand miles begins with sequins and a beehive wig in this sharply funny and achingly tender debut novel about mothers, daughters, and the surprising power of Elvis.



Nonfiction Rising Together In this follow-up to her international bestseller How Women Rise, Sally Helgesen draws on three decades of work with executives and aspiring leaders around the world to offer practical ways to build more inclusive relationships, teams, and workplaces.

PISCES

Pisces: It’s hard to keep up with you, Pisces. You toe the line between fantasy and reality so easily the rest of the zodiac isn’t sure what’s real and what not for you. You construct castles in your mind, and fill them with things both mundane and magical. It might help to pick one or the other from time to time keep things straight, but blending magic and reality is right in your wheelhouse. journals, wellness, true crime (per Lauren), magical realism