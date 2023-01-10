Free shipping on orders $35+

Book Recommendations by Zodiac Sign

Whether Astrology is a hobby, a fun once-in-while pastime, or a true passion, many of us can’t help peeking at a quiz or horoscope to see what the star say about us. Here’s what the stars (okay, maybe it’s us) think you should read this year.

Aries, March 21-April 19

Face it, Aries. Everyone thinks you’re big and bad, but you’ve got a soft squishy center you don’t want anyone to know about. Sure you like action and drama, but you also really like a happy ending and you want it all in one package. You also tend to jump from idea to idea, project to project. You have a lot of steam, a lot of creativity, but sometimes, not enough patience. On the days a massive tome isn’t cutting it for you, a collection of shorter stories or essays you can stop and start might be just what you need. Or even better a guide to getting this done, not just begun..— Fiction: fantasy romance, sff, romantic ya. Nonfiction: essays, collections, motivational guides.

Fiction

Nonfiction

Taurus, April 20-May 20

Everyone says you’re stubborn, but you know when something makes sense. That’s when a book has the right amount of comfort, good pacing, and maybe a recipe or good food included. You like to feel comfortable, cozy, at peace, especially when there’s a whole lot going on in the world. So settling down with a feel-good story or learning something new sounds like the way to go. — cozy mystery or contemporary YA fiction, Nonfiction: Cookbook

Fiction

Nonfiction

GEMINI

 People say you’re like two different people at once, Gemini, but that’s just jealousy talking. Maybe they don’t like how you can read two completely different genre books at the same time. You love a good mystery and you love learning something new. Heck, you do both at once. You’re one of those people who try to solve the mystery before the amateur sleuth. Feels good when you’re right, doesn’t it? Mystery and nonfiction – history

Fiction

Nonfiction

CANCER

They say you’re super emotional, Cancer, but they’re just saying empathetic wrong. You feel feelings deeply, whether your own or other people’s. Maybe you like that and you want a book that really lets you dive into them, roll around, and get all messy. Experiencing all those feelings helps you understand your own and other people’s better, and creates an outlet for when the world is a lot. Fiction – love story, romance, or coming of age, Nonfiction: memoir

Fiction

Nonfiction

LEO

Oh Leo. You’re always told you’re trying to be the leader, the center of attention. It’s not your fault your personality is just strong. You love the lights and the action — but maybe you’d prefer reading someone else’s rocky climb to the top. Your climb is going to be nothing but stellar, obviously, so read about everyone else’s mistakes and avoid their pitfalls! DRAMA, celebrity books, over the top ya fiction, adventure books

Fiction

Nonfiction

VIRGO

Hey there analytical Virgo. You notice the details, so you like when others put a lot of effort into them. You don’t like things to be too messy in your real life, but in books you can put down? Bring on those flawed characters, those tangles and puzzles that need working out. Bring on the lovely literary lilt to words you can lose yourself in for just a little while. Fiction: Retellings of classics, literary fiction with lots of details. Nonfiction with descriptive details or an environmentalist spin.

Fiction

Nonfiction

LIBRA

Hey Libra. They always say you’re a flirt, a huge romantic. Maybe they’re misunderstanding your diplomacy and willingness to smooth everything over for flirting. That cheerful smile you have while listening to your music as a come-hither look. That twitch in your eye from watching people make decisions without careful consideration as winking. Because you’re not all about romance. You like when things get wrapped up neatly. You like music and a little magic, but only when it makes sense in your modern world. You like balance, obviously, so it makes you a bit picky. But what you really like is justice. Maybe sometimes that leans a little into vengeance. So long as the bad people get what’s coming, right? Fiction: revenge driven fiction, just the right amount of drama, satisfying endings, magical realism. Nonfiction: True crime, memoirs by musicians.

Fiction

Nonfiction

SCORPIO

Oh Scorpio. Your intensity and passion often makes people forget you’re a water sign. Hello, the words torrential downpour exist for a reason. You’re like a storm and your desires are like one too: you like drama, secrets, revenge, star-crossed romance, and emotional stories. If the book doesn’t make you feel everything you’ve got, did you even read it? Fiction: Genre crossovers, romantic thrillers, emotional fiction, psychological fiction. Nonfiction: celebrity memoirs packed with drama

Fiction

Nonfiction

SAGITTARIUS

Sagittarius: Where are you wandering off to today Sagittarius? Your wanderlust is a driving force in your life and in your habits. If teleportation had been invented by noW, you’d be visiting someplace new every day. But until then, books can do the traveling for you, and you love when the setting itself is practically a character. The best part of a book for you is if it has a map.  Fiction: Books with fantastic locations or travel stories, SFF with epic worlds. Nonfiction: travel books, books on national parks

Fiction

Nonfiction

CAPRICORN

Capricorn: Capricorns, you are driven. Frequently moving, several steps ahead, a host of plans – there’s always something going on in your mind. You love to build things up, but you’re also fascinated by how things break down. Maybe to rebuild or maybe to see what was wrong to avoid it. Or maybe, when you read stories of vast civilizations crumbling, you secretly break down internally and build yourself back up, so no one ever has to know you felt anything. Fiction: dystopia, far-flung sci-fi, angsty fiction of most any subgenre. Nonfiction: business, finance, economics

Fiction

Nonfiction

AQUARIUS

Aquarius: Independent, creative, idealistic, maybe a little eccentric – Aquarius, you try to be hard to define. Maybe that’s because you’re driven by a desire to change the world – but that doesn’t necessarily mean you’re going to act on it. But you want to understand why things are the way they are: social group, humanity, maybe bigger things. You’re drawn to stories with allegories, deep relationships, and symbolism. And maybe a books that will actually help you change the world. Fiction: friendships, family relationships. Nonfiction: leadership memoirs

Fiction

Nonfiction

PISCES

Pisces: It’s hard to keep up with you, Pisces. You toe the line between fantasy and reality so easily the rest of the zodiac isn’t sure what’s real and what not for you. You construct castles in your mind, and fill them with things both mundane and magical. It might help to pick one or the other from time to time keep things straight, but blending magic and reality is right in your wheelhouse. journals, wellness, true crime (per Lauren), magical realism

Fiction

Nonfiction