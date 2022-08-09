Description

Comedic actor and performer Rainn Wilson, cofounder of the media company SoulPancake, explores the benefits spirituality gives us in creating solutions for an increasingly challenging world.



The trauma that our world experienced in recent years—as result of both the pandemic and societal tensions that threaten to overwhelm us—has been unprecedented and is not going away anytime soon. It is clear that existing political and economic systems are not enough to bring the change that the world needs. In this book, Rainn Wilson explores the possibility and hope for a spiritual revolution, a “Soul Boom” in order to address today’s greatest issues—mental health, racism and sexism, climate change, and economic injustice.

For Wilson, this is very serious and essential pursuit, but he brings great humor and his own unique perspective to the conversation. He feels that, culturally, we’ve thrown the baby out with the bathwater—and that bathwater is spirituality, Faith and the Sacred. The baby is us, and we are in need of profound healing and a unifying understanding of the world that religion provides. Sharing his experience of losing his father during the summer of 2020 as well as his personal struggles with addiction and mental health, Wilson is an empathetic narrator and thinker who readers will appreciate and trust. Wilson’s approach to spirituality—the non-physical, eternal aspects of ourselves—is relatable and will apply to people of all beliefs, even the skeptics. Filled with genuine insight—not to mention enlightening Kung Fu and Star Trek references—the book offers the keys to delving into ancient wisdom and seeking out practical, transformative answers to life’s biggest questions.