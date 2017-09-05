Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Sally Helgesen
Sally Helgesen’s work is widely regarded as the gold standard when it comes to women’s leadership. Since the publication of The Female Advantage in 1990 (still in print), she has written five more books in the field and speaks to audiences all around the world about these issues. Clients have included Microsoft, IBM, Johnson & Johnson, Prudential Financial, Pfizer, Textron, Hewlett Packard, The World Bank, and dozens more. She has led seminars at the Harvard Graduate School of Education and Smith College, and her work has been featured in Fortune, The New York Times, Fast Company, and Business Week. She lives in Chatham, New York.Read More
Marshall Goldsmith is America’s preeminent executive coach. Marshall’s What Got You Here and Triggers are both ranked by Amazon in the Top 100 Best Books of all time in the leadership and success category. What Got You Here, Triggers, and MOJO were all The New York Times best-sellers and Triggers hit #1 on The Wall Street Journal‘s best-seller list and was chosen by Amazon as the Best Business Book of the year when it was published in 2015. What Got You Here won the Harold Longman Award for the Best Business Book of the year.
Marshall Goldsmith is America’s preeminent executive coach. Marshall’s What Got You Here and Triggers are both ranked by Amazon in the Top 100 Best Books of all time in the leadership and success category. What Got You Here, Triggers, and MOJO were all The New York Times best-sellers and Triggers hit #1 on The Wall Street Journal‘s best-seller list and was chosen by Amazon as the Best Business Book of the year when it was published in 2015. What Got You Here won the Harold Longman Award for the Best Business Book of the year.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
How Women Rise
Ready to take the next step in your career . . . but not sure what's holding you back? Read on. Leadership expert Sally Helgesen…