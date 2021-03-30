Like a Sister
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Like a Sister

by

Hachette Audio logo

Buy Now:

Apple Audible Kobo Libro.fm See All

Audiobook Downloadable / ISBN-13: 9781549164637

USD: $25.98  /  CAD: $32.98

ON SALE: March 8th 2022

Genre: Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Mystery & Detective / Amateur Sleuth

Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews