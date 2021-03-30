Kellye Garrett

Kellye Garrett’s debut novel, Hollywood Homicide, was named one of BookBub’s Top 100 Crime Novels of All Time and won the Agatha, Anthony, Lefty and Independent Publisher “IPPY” awards for best first novel. It was also nominated for the Macavity Award for Best First Mystery Novel and Barry award for Best Paperback Original. Hollywood Ending, its sequel, was chosen a best mystery of 2018 by Suspense Magazine, Book Riot, and CrimeReads, which called it the “most fun book of the year.” In addition to being featured on the TODAY Show’s Best Summer Reads of 2019, it was nominated for an Anthony Award for Best Paperback Original and a Lefty Award for Best Humorous Novel.



Kellye currently serves on the national Board of Directors of Sisters in Crime and is a co-founder of Crime Writers of Color alongside Walter Mosley and Gigi Pandian. Kellye (and/or her writing) has been featured in LA Review of Books, NPR, TODAY, Writers Digest, Bustle, The Tampa Bay Times, CrimeReads, as well as the Shelf Addiction, Crime Writers of Color, and Writer's Bone podcasts. After 8 years writing in Hollywood, including a stint writing for the CBS drama Cold Case, Kellye now resides in New Jersey.



