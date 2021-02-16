Arsene Lupin, Gentleman-Thief
Arsene Lupin, Gentleman-Thief

The Inspiration for the Hit Netflix TV Series Lupin

by

ebook / ISBN-13: 9781538707463

USD: $3.99  /  CAD: $4.99

ON SALE: February 23rd 2021

Genre: Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Mystery & Detective / Amateur Sleuth

PAGE COUNT: 208

ebook
Read the inspiration behind the hit Netflix series Lupin, with stills from the show! Perfect for fans of Sherlock Holmes.   

Meet Arsène Lupin: a gentleman and a thief. But he doesn't steal from anyone. France's own Robin Hood looks to cause mischief targeting the rich and powerful, while thwarting the detective looking to spoil his fun.

When Lupin is arrested, the police think it's all over. But the most dangerous place for Lupin is to be behind bars…

An enemy to the rich and powerful; a friend to the poor – Arsène Lupin will stop at nothing until he gets what he wants.

