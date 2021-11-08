From Shirley Jackson Award-winner Elizabeth Hand comes a haunting and atmospheric new mystery perfect for fans of White Lotus, about a young man hired to work as a caretaker in Hawaiʻi who is drawn into the island's darkest secrets.



Grady Kendall applies to work as a live-in caretaker for a luxury property in Hawaiʻi on a whim—it's as far from small-town Maine as he can imagine. But within days he's on a flight toward beautiful Kolihiʻi and his new home, a remote mansion on legendary Hokuloa Road.



With little to do, Grady settles into a lonely routine, one that slowly reveals a lesser-known side of Kolihiʻi's reputation: it seems the island has long been a place where people go missing. When the next to disappear is Jessie, a young woman from Grady’s flight in, Grady becomes determined—and soon desperate—to figure out what's happened to her, and to all those staring out of the “lost” posters that paper the island.



But maintaining an alliance with Raina, Jessie’s best friend, is anything but easy, and with a sinister presence stalking his every step, Grady can only hope he'll find the answer before it's too late . . . and that it might hold the key to what's been terrorizing Kolihiʻi all along.