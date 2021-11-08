From Shirley Jackson Award-winner Elizabeth Hand comes a haunting and atmospheric new mystery perfect for fans of White Lotus, about a young man hired to work as a caretaker in Hawaiʻi who is drawn into the island's darkest secrets.
Grady Kendall applies to work as a live-in caretaker for a luxury property in Hawaiʻi on a whim—it's as far from small-town Maine as he can imagine. But within days he's on a flight toward beautiful Kolihiʻi and his new home, a remote mansion on legendary Hokuloa Road.
With little to do, Grady settles into a lonely routine, one that slowly reveals a lesser-known side of Kolihiʻi's reputation: it seems the island has long been a place where people go missing. When the next to disappear is Jessie, a young woman from Grady’s flight in, Grady becomes determined—and soon desperate—to figure out what's happened to her, and to all those staring out of the “lost” posters that paper the island.
But maintaining an alliance with Raina, Jessie’s best friend, is anything but easy, and with a sinister presence stalking his every step, Grady can only hope he'll find the answer before it's too late . . . and that it might hold the key to what's been terrorizing Kolihiʻi all along.
Grady Kendall applies to work as a live-in caretaker for a luxury property in Hawaiʻi on a whim—it's as far from small-town Maine as he can imagine. But within days he's on a flight toward beautiful Kolihiʻi and his new home, a remote mansion on legendary Hokuloa Road.
With little to do, Grady settles into a lonely routine, one that slowly reveals a lesser-known side of Kolihiʻi's reputation: it seems the island has long been a place where people go missing. When the next to disappear is Jessie, a young woman from Grady’s flight in, Grady becomes determined—and soon desperate—to figure out what's happened to her, and to all those staring out of the “lost” posters that paper the island.
But maintaining an alliance with Raina, Jessie’s best friend, is anything but easy, and with a sinister presence stalking his every step, Grady can only hope he'll find the answer before it's too late . . . and that it might hold the key to what's been terrorizing Kolihiʻi all along.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for The Book of Lamps and Banners
“Cass Neary is a remarkable heroine. As with Sherlock Holmes, her power lies in the act of seeing what ordinary people cannot, only where Holmes brings clues to light, Neary is content to linger in the dark. Her eye catches the liminal spaces between clarity and shadow so well I found myself rereading passages for the beauty of her way of seeing.”—New York Times Book Review, on The Book of Lamps and Banners
"The ancient manuscript at the center of The Book of Lamps and Banners is as kaleidoscopic, dark, and mysterious as Hand's amateur sleuth. This novel is a jaw-punch, written with a snarling grace."—Paul Tremblay, author of A Head Full of Ghosts and The Cabin atthe End of the World, on The Book of Lamps and Banners
"It's hard to imagine a more perfect novel than The Book of Lamps and Banners . . . Elizabeth Hand has delivered a startling book that is dirty, wise, aching, and almost magical. Hand expertly marries muscular prose to sophisticated detail, resulting in an enviably smart, fearless novel that conjures demons, evokes an immediate sense of place, and summons the surreal."—Ivy Pochoda, author of These Women, on The Book of Lamps and Banners
“A hair-raising, mind-bending trip… Exquisitely suspenseful, and the paranoia suffusing the story is very much of our present moment.”—BookPage (starred review), on The Book of Lamps and Banners