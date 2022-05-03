The Cabinet of Dr. Leng
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

The Cabinet of Dr. Leng

by Douglas Preston

by Lincoln Child

Grand Central Publishing Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9781538736777

USD: $30  /  CAD: $38

ON SALE: January 17th 2023

Genre: Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Mystery & Detective / Police Procedural

PAGE COUNT: 368

Select a format:

Hardcover
Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged Audiobook CD Unabridged

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Praise

PRAISE FOR BLOODLESS

"Leave it to the imaginations of Preston and Child... Spooky and surreal [and] wonderful fun."

Kirkus
"BLOODLESS is their 20th novel featuring one of the most unique protagonists in all of thriller fiction, Agent Aloysius Pendergast, and may rank as one of the finest books they have ever penned together.... BLOODLESS is a pure pleasure to read and is like candy to thriller fans --- candy from which readers will drain every ounce of flavor in pure delight."—BookReporter
Bloodless is rife with inventive scenarios, amusing exchanges (especially between oft-impatient Coldmoon and eternally placid Pendergast) and tantalizingly spooky mysteries, topped off with a gloriously wild finale that is as action-packed as it is memorable.”—BookPage (Starred Review)
PRAISE FOR CROOKED RIVER
 
"Exciting. Nail-biting. Quality storytelling."—Publishers Weekly
"Preston and Child know how to craft compelling stories that are both baffling and surprising. The cast of characters feels authentic and moves the story forward in unexpected ways. . . the authors are masters of the procedural with a gothic flair."—Associated Press
Read More Read Less

Agent Pendergast series