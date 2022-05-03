Roses Are Red
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Roses Are Red

by James Patterson

Grand Central Publishing Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9781538741214

USD: $12  /  CAD: $16

ON SALE: January 17th 2023

Genre: Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Mystery & Detective / Police Procedural

PAGE COUNT: 416

Select a format:

Trade Paperback
ebook Audiobook Downloadable Abridged Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged See All
Alex Cross is racing against time as a series of crimes stuns Washington, D. C. — and he might be facing his most brilliant enemy yet.

In a series of terrifying crimes, bank robbers have been laying out precise demands when they enter the building-and then killing the bank employees and their families if those instructions are not followed to the letter.

Detective Alex Cross takes on the case, certain that this is no ordinary bank robber at work; the pathological need for control and perfection is too great. Cross is in the midst of a personal crisis at home, but the case becomes all-consuming as he learns that the Mastermind is plotting one huge, last, perfect crime.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less