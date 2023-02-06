Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Triple Cross
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Triple Cross

The Greatest Alex Cross Thriller Since Kiss the Girls

by James Patterson

Regular Price $18.99

Regular Price $23.99 CAD

Trade Paperback
ebook Hardcover Audiobook Download Unabridged Trade Paperback Large Print Audiobook CD Unabridged
Trade Paperback
ebook Hardcover Audiobook Download Unabridged See All

Regular Price $18.99

Regular Price $23.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 10, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Oct 10, 2023

Page Count

400 Pages

Publisher

Grand Central Publishing Logo

ISBN-13

9781538752890

Genre

Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Crime

Description

James Patterson's #1 bestselling hero Detective Alex Cross hunts down a serial killer who targets entire families—and who will next be coming for the Crosses. 
 
A precise killer, he always moves under the cover of darkness, flawlessly triggering no alarms, leaving no physical evidence.  
 
Cross and Sampson aren’t the only ones investigating.  
 
Also in on this most intriguing case is the world’s bestselling true-crime author, who sees patterns everyone else misses.
 
The writer, Thomas Tull, calls the Family Man murders the perfect crime story. He believes the killer may never be caught.  
 
Cross knows there is no perfect crime. And he’s going to hunt down the Family Man no matter what it takes.  
 
Until the Family Man decides to flip the narrative and bring down Cross and his family. 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Alex Cross