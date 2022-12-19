Use BESTBOOKS22 for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.

California Bear
California Bear

A Novel

by Duane Swierczynski

$28

$35 CAD

Hardcover
Hardcover

Regular Price $28

Regular Price $35 CAD

On Sale

Sep 5, 2023

Page Count

336 Pages

Publisher

Mulholland Books Logo

ISBN-13

9780316382977

Genre

Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Crime

Description

A cinematic new mystery from an award-winning crime writer, California Bear follows two unlikely vigilantes whose decision to take justice into their own hands pits them against the villains behind California’s coldest cases—and their own twisted histories.

