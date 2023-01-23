Free shipping on orders $35+

California Bear
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

California Bear

A Novel

by Duane Swierczynski

Regular Price $35.99 CAD

Audiobook Download Unabridged
ebook Hardcover
Audiobook Download Unabridged
ebook Hardcover

Regular Price $35.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 5, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Apple Audible Kobo Libro.fm AudioBooks.com AudioBooksNow.com AudioBookstore.com Downpour.com Google Play NookAudioBooks.com

On Sale

Sep 5, 2023

Publisher

Hachette Audio logo

ISBN-13

9781668632505

Genre

Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Crime

Description

A cinematic new mystery from an award-winning crime writer, California Bear follows two unlikely vigilantes whose decision to take justice into their own hands pits them against the villains behind California’s coldest cases—and their own twisted histories.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less