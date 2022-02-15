Triple Cross
Triple Cross

by James Patterson

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780316471152

USD: $31  /  CAD: $39

ON SALE: October 31st 2022

Genre: Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Crime

PAGE COUNT: 496

Detective Alex Cross hunts down a serial killer who targets entire families—and who will next be coming for the Crosses. 

A methodical killer is targeting multigenerational families in and around Washington, DC—striking under cover of darkness, triggering no alarms, leaving no physical evidence of any kind.  
 
Alex isn’t the only one investigating. Also on the case is a charismatic true-crime author who sees patterns the detectives miss.
 
The writer calls “The Family Man” a perfect crime story. Alex knows there is no perfect crime—the investigation should never become the story. Unless the ending falls somewhere between fact and fiction.

