Alex Cross, Volumes 1-3 (Digital Boxed Set)

Discover the first three books in #1 bestselling author James Patterson’s #1 bestselling series.

Along Came a Spider introduced Alex Cross, a homicide detective with a PhD in psychology. A murderous serial kidnapper determined to commit the crime of the century becomes every parent’s bad dream — and Cross’s nightmare.

In Kiss the Girls, Cross faces two clever pattern killers who are collaborating, cooperating, competing — and they’re working coast to coast.

In Jack & Jill, a rhymed crime-scene not signed “Jack and Jill” puts Cross on notice that no citizen in the nation’s capital — from schoolchildren to those who walk the corridors of power — will be safe until he can decode the scheme wrought by a pair of fiendish assassins.