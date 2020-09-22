Alex Cross, Volumes 1-3 (Digital Boxed Set)
Alex Cross, Volumes 1-3 (Digital Boxed Set)

by

ebook / ISBN-13: 9780316169080

USD: $23.99  /  CAD: $30.99

ON SALE: September 22nd 2020

Genre: Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Crime

PAGE COUNT: 1376

ebook

Discover the first three books in #1 bestselling author James Patterson’s #1 bestselling series.

Along Came a Spider introduced Alex Cross, a homicide detective with a PhD in psychology. A murderous serial kidnapper determined to commit the crime of the century becomes every parent’s bad dream — and Cross’s nightmare.
In Kiss the Girls, Cross faces two clever pattern killers who are collaborating, cooperating, competing — and they’re working coast to coast.
In Jack & Jill, a rhymed crime-scene not signed “Jack and Jill” puts Cross on notice that no citizen in the nation’s capital — from schoolchildren to those who walk the corridors of power — will be safe until he can decode the scheme wrought by a pair of fiendish assassins.

Alex Cross