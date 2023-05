The Cabinet of Dr. Leng

About the Author

The thrillers ofand"stand head and shoulders above their rivals" (). Preston and Child'sandwere chosen by readers in a National Public Radio poll as being among the one hundred greatest thrillers ever written, andwas made into a number‑one box office hit movie. They are coauthors of the famed Pendergast series, and their recent novels include, and. In addition to his novels, Preston writes about archaeology for theandmagazines. Child is a Florida resident and former book editor who has published seven novels of his own, including such bestsellers asandReaders can sign up for The Pendergast File, a monthly "strangely entertaining note" from the authors, at their website, http://www.PrestonChild.com . The authors welcome visitors to their Facebook page, where they post regularly.

Learn more about this author