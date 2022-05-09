The Cabinet of Dr. Leng

Following the events of Bloodless, the next "exciting" and "nail-biting" new thriller in Preston & Child's #1 bestselling series will once again feature FBI Special Agent A. X. L. Pendergast and Constance Greene.
Against all odds, Constance has found a way back to the place of her origins, New York City in the late 1800s, and sets off on a quest to prevent the events that lead to the deaths of her sister and brother, and stop Manhattan’s most infamous serial killer, Dr. Enoch Leng, before his nefarious experiments come to fruition.
Meanwhile, in present-day New York, Pendergast is desperate to find a way to reunite with Constance—but will he find a way before it’s too late.
What's Inside
Praise
PRAISE FOR BLOODLESS
"Leave it to the imaginations of Preston and Child... Spooky and surreal [and] wonderful fun."
"BLOODLESS is their 20th novel featuring one of the most unique protagonists in all of thriller fiction, Agent Aloysius Pendergast, and may rank as one of the finest books they have ever penned together.... BLOODLESS is a pure pleasure to read and is like candy to thriller fans --- candy from which readers will drain every ounce of flavor in pure delight."—BookReporter
“Bloodless is rife with inventive scenarios, amusing exchanges (especially between oft-impatient Coldmoon and eternally placid Pendergast) and tantalizingly spooky mysteries, topped off with a gloriously wild finale that is as action-packed as it is memorable.”—BookPage (Starred Review)
PRAISE FOR CROOKED RIVER
"Exciting. Nail-biting. Quality storytelling."—Publishers Weekly
"Preston and Child know how to craft compelling stories that are both baffling and surprising. The cast of characters feels authentic and moves the story forward in unexpected ways. . . the authors are masters of the procedural with a gothic flair."—Associated Press