Claire Jimenez

Claire Jiménez is a Puerto Rican writer who grew up in Brooklyn and Staten Island, New York. She is the author of the short story collection Staten Island Stories (Johns Hopkins Press, 2019), which received the 2019 Hornblower Award for a first book from the New York Society Library, was named a finalist for the International Latino Book Awards, a New York Public Library Favorite Book about New York, and Best Latino Book of 2019 by NBC News. She received her M.F.A. from Vanderbilt University and is currently pursuing a PhD at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. Her fiction, essays and reviews have appeared in Remezcla, Afro‑Hispanic Review, PANK, The Rumpus, el roommate, Eater, District Lit, The Toast and the Los Angeles Review of Books, among other publications. What Happened to Ruthy Ramirez is her debut novel.