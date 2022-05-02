Bitingly funny and deeply poignant, A Thousand Miles to Graceland is one bedazzled, Elvis-loving mother‑daughter road trip—where finding each other again is just as important as reaching their destination.



Forty-something Grace thrives on predictability—from the figures she balances as an accountant to her perpetually upbeat husband. Except that she’s miserable at her job and her husband is cheating on her with a millennial. So when her Elvis-obsessed mother, Loralynn, asks her to drive them to Graceland for her 70th birthday, Grace does the unthinkable—she says yes.



With her Priscilla Presley wigs and go-go boots, Loralynn turned every moment of Grace’s childhood into a spectacle—as if growing up biracial on a Texas army base didn’t make her enough of a target. While Grace dodged her abusive father and the taunts of kids at school, her mother was too lost in her world of Elvis collectibles to notice. Grace got the hell out of El Paso once she graduated from high school, and has barely come home since.



Now if Grace can survive a week alone with her mom, she may just be able to face everything wrong with her carefully planned life. It will be a week of guilt trips, too much fried food, and a rekindled connection with a hot childhood friend. But when the drive takes a bucket list turn, Grace will be forced to face the prospect of losing a mother she never fully appreciated.

