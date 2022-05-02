Kristen Mei Chase

Kristen Mei Chase is an author, web entrepreneur and media personality. She is the co-founder of Cool Mom Picks, one of the most influential parenting networks on the web, reaching millions of parents each month with the best gear, gifts, advice, and tips. Her essays and articles have appeared in The Washington Post, NBCNews.com, The Daily Beast, and others. As a bi-racial Asian American, Kristen writes to share the little stories of bi- and multi-racial Americans in a big way. She lives in the Philly suburbs with her four kids, and an extensive collection of vintage Elvis t-shirts.

