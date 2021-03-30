For readers of Girl, Woman, Other and Luster, a powerful debut novel of strength and resilience told in three parts as three Black women work to forge their own path in life.



Shreveport, Louisiana, at the crossroads of the American South and Southwest, has been home to Suzette, Maple, and Agnes, three Black women with albinism, who fight to create a meaningful life on their own terms as they contend with deeply‑rooted myths, racism, misogynoir, and difficult family histories.



Suzette, an innocent twenty-year‑old, has been sheltered from the outside world since childhood when she became a target of a friend's mother's violent designs with ties to voodoo. As Suzette yearns for independence, a budding romance with a sweet mechanic unleashes dark reactions in those closest to her, forcing her to decide what she is willing to sacrifice in order to make her own way in the world.



Maple is reeling from the unsolved murder of her free‑spirited, sex‑worker mother. She flees the media circus and her judgmental grandmother by shutting herself off from the world in a spare room of the motel where she works. One night, at a party, Maple connects with Chad, someone who may understand her pain more than she realizes—and also discovers that the key to her mother's death may be within reach.



Agnes is far from home, working another mind‑numbing job. She attracts the interest of a lonely security guard who's convinced that she wields a certain “magic.” Agnes soon unleashes a power within herself that will shock them both and send her on a trip to confront not only her past and family, but also herself.



This novel, told in three parts, is a searing meditation on grief, female strength, and self‑discovery, set against a backdrop of complicated social and racial histories. Nobody's Magic is a testament to the power of family—the ones you're born in and the ones you choose. And in these three narratives, among the yearning and loss, each of these women may find a seed of hope for the future.