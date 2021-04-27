The Perfect Find
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

The Perfect Find

by

Grand Central Publishing Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9781538709245

USD: $17.99  /  CAD: $22.99

ON SALE: September 14th 2021

Genre: Fiction / Fiction / African American / Contemporary Women

PAGE COUNT: 368

Select a format:

Trade Paperback
ebook Digital original Trade Paperback Media Tie-In

Will a forty-year-old woman with everything on the line – her high-stakes career, ticking biological clock, bank account – risk it all for a secret romance with the one person who could destroy her comeback, for good?


Jenna Jones, former It-girl fashion editor, is forty, broke and desperate for a second chance. When she’s dumped by her longtime fiancé and fired from Darling magazine, she begs for a job from her arch nemesis, Darcy Vale. Darcy, the beyond-bitchy publisher of StyleZine.com, agrees to hire her rival – only because her fashion site needs a jolt from Jenna’s old school cred. But Jenna soon realizes she’s in over her head. 

Jenna’s working with digital-savvy millennials half her age, has never even “Twittered,” and pretends to still be a Fashion Somebody while living a style lie (she sold her designer wardrobe to afford her sketched-out studio, and now quietly wears Walmart’s finest). What’s worse is that the twenty-two-year-old videographer assigned to shoot her web series is driving her crazy. Wildly sexy with a smile Jenna feels in her thighs, Eric Combs is way off-limits – but almost too delicious to resist.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Praise

The Perfect Find's unyielding lightheartedness is the best gift a romance novel can give you.—The Washington Post
This juicy page turner is the ultimate beach read…with characters you’ll think about long after the last page. The chemistry is so steamy.—InStyle
Adorable heroine. Great plot. A delightful book—Essence
Tops our collection of can’t-put-down page-turners. Our new favorite beach read!—People StyleWatch
The Perfect Find is a deliciously good time!—Nicola Kraus, author of The Nanny Diaries, Nicola Kraus, author of The Nanny Diaries
Read More Read Less