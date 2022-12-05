Use CHEER for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.

The Untelling
The Untelling

by Tayari Jones

Trade Paperback
On Sale

Aug 15, 2023

Page Count

352 Pages

Publisher

Grand Central Publishing Logo

ISBN-13

9781538742129

Genre

Fiction / Fiction / African American & Black / Women

Description

From the author of the Oprah Book Club Selection An American Marriage, here is an emotionally powerful novel that “succeeds mightily…truly a wonderful story” (Boston Globe).

Aria is no stranger to tragedy — as a young girl, she and her older sister and mother survived a car crash that took the lives of their father and beloved baby sister. And although relations with her remaining family are strained, she’s done her best to establish a solid, normal life for herself, living in Atlanta and teaching literacy to girls who have fallen on hard times.

But now she has a secret that she’s not yet ready to share with Dwayne, her devoted boyfriend, or Rochelle, her roommate and best friend: Aria is pregnant. Or so she thinks. The truth is about to make her question her every assumption and reevaluate the life she has worked so hard to build for herself…as it sends her reeling in a direction she had no idea she was destined to go.

Praise for Tayari Jones
“Tayari Jones is blessed with vision to see through to the surprising and devastating truths at the heart of ordinary lives, strength to wrest those truths free, and a gift of language to lay it all out, compelling and clear.” — Michael Chabon

“Tayari Jones has emerged as one of the most important voices of her generation.” — Essence

“One of America’s finest writers.” — Nylon.com

“Tayari Jones is a wonderful storyteller.” — Ploughshares

Praise

