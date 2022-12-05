The Untelling

Description

From the author of the Oprah Book Club Selection An American Marriage, here is an emotionally powerful novel that “succeeds mightily…truly a wonderful story” (Boston Globe).



Aria is no stranger to tragedy — as a young girl, she and her older sister and mother survived a car crash that took the lives of their father and beloved baby sister. And although relations with her remaining family are strained, she’s done her best to establish a solid, normal life for herself, living in Atlanta and teaching literacy to girls who have fallen on hard times.



But now she has a secret that she’s not yet ready to share with Dwayne, her devoted boyfriend, or Rochelle, her roommate and best friend: Aria is pregnant. Or so she thinks. The truth is about to make her question her every assumption and reevaluate the life she has worked so hard to build for herself…as it sends her reeling in a direction she had no idea she was destined to go.



