Craig Seligman

Craig Seligman was born in Louisiana and educated at Stanford and Oxford. He has been an editor of The New Yorker, Food & Wine (executive editor), and Salon.com (books editor) and has written criticism for the San Francisco Examiner (where he was a staff film and book critic in the 1980’s), The New Yorker, Salon, The New Republic, the Threepenny Review, the Village Voice, Artforum, Bookforum, and The New York Times Book Review (where he remains a frequent contributor).