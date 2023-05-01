Death of a Traitor

About the Author

, hailed as the "Queen of Crime" by the, was the author of theandbestselling Agatha Raisin novels—the basis for the hit series on Acorn TV and public television—as well as the Hamish Macbeth series. Born in Scotland, Beaton started her career writing historical romances under several pseudonyms as well as her maiden name, Marion Chesney. Her books have sold more than twenty-two million copies worldwide.A long-time friend of M. C. Beaton,has written numerous works of fiction and non-fiction. He lives in Surrey with his family and a black Labrador called Flynn.

