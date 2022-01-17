Death of a Laird
Death of a Laird

A Hamish Macbeth Short Story (Digital Original)

by M. C. Beaton

With R.W. Green

ON SALE: February 15th 2022

Genre: Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Mystery & Detective / Traditional

A wealthy laird's guests are trapped in his estate during a furious storm–but when the laird turns up dead, Scotland's most quick-witted but unambitious policeman, Hamish Macbeth, is on the case in this delightful new short story in M.C. Beaton's New York Times bestselling series. 

When Sergeant Hamish Macbeth is sent to investigate reports that the wealthy new laird of the remote Naglar House has disappeared, north-west Scotland is hit by the worst storm in living memory. The road is washed away, phone lines are down, mobile reception is dead and his police radio is out of order. He is trapped with the laird's high-class house guests. Then he discovers the laird's body.

Forced to remain overnight at the house, Hamish interviews each of the guests and pieces together an alarming picture of clandestine infidelity, vicious jealousy, deadly revenge, lust, greed and fear. It begins to look like all of the guests had good reason to want the laird dead, but which one of them actually did the deed?

Praise

"Longing for escape? Tired of waiting for Brigadoon to materialize? Time for a trip to Lochdubh, the scenic, if somnolent, village in the Scottish Highlands where M. C. Beaton sets her beguiling whodunits featuring Constable Hamish Macbeth."—New York Times Book Review
"Hamish Macbeth is that most unusual character, one to whom the reader returns because of his charming flaws. May he never get promoted."—New York Journal of Books
"With residents and a constable so authentic, it won't be long before tourists will be seeking Lochdubh and believing in the reality of Hamish Macbeth as surely as they believed in Sherlock Holmes."—Denver Rocky Mountain News
"Macbeth is the sort of character who slyly grows on you."—Chicago Sun-Times
"Satisfying for both established and new Macbeth fans."—Booklist on Death of an Honest Man
A Hamish Macbeth Mystery