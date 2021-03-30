Delia Ephron

Delia Ephron is a bestselling author, screenwriter, and playwright. Her movies include You've Got Mail (1998), The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (2005), Hanging Up (2000) (based on her novel), and Michael (1996). She has written novels for adults and teenagers, books of humor, including "How to Eat Like a Child", and essays. Her journalism has appeared in The New York Times, O the Oprah Magazine, Vogue and MORE, and The Huffington Post. She collaborated with her sister, Nora Ephron, on a play, "Love, Loss, and What I Wore", which ran for two years off-Broadway, and has been performed in cities across the US and around the world.