Bon Appé-heat: 11 of the Best New Cookbooks to Try This Summer

Ah, summer. Even if you don’t have a life where you get a summer break, there’s something about it that is so magical. Maybe it’s the warm air, or all the lush greenery growing around you, or the fact that you don’t have to put on six layers to go outside right now. Let’s all agree that summer is a time of hope and promise, a time for trying new things. And if learning to cook or spending more time cooking is on your list of summer plans, we’ve got you covered with 11 of the best new cookbooks to try this summer.

Because eating is always a good time, but the satisfaction of eating something you prepared yourself can’t be beat! And pair that with outdoor dining in the lovely summer weather with people you care about, and you’ve got yourself a perfect day! So roll up your sleeves, put on your aprons, fire up the oven, and get ready to make your belly happy with recipes from these great summer 2021 cookbooks (and a few wonderful spring 2021 cookbooks too.)

Eat Like a Luchador Lucha libre (professional Mexican wrestling) is the most popular sport in Mexico after soccer. This exciting original cookbook offers up popular Mexican dishes with a modern twist from iconic athletes, legends, and superstars. The more than fifty favorite Mexican dishes, such as Chicken Fajitas with Bell Peppers and sweet and savory Carne Asada, have been contributed by the sport's most celebrated luchadores and luchadoras including Solar, Super Astro, Penta Zero M, Lady Maravilla, and more. It also includes personal stories and photos of the wrestlers in the ring and in their kitchens.

Cocktail Dive Bar And what better to go with your home cooked meal than a delicious cocktail? T. Cole Newton, the owner and proprietor of the beloved Louisiana bar Twelve Mile Limit, is mixing up truths and fables to go along with both classic and original cocktail recipes. The recipes are perfect for both beginner and advanced mixologists, and the colorful illustrations throughout the book make a real splash, setting the bar (ha) for cocktail recipe books.

Linda McCartney's Family Kitchen And this is a great one if you're looking for new summer 2021 recipes. Linda McCartney had a great love for the planet. She was a meat-free eater and cooker long before it was in fashion, and she had a passion for making food and sharing it with her husband Paul McCartney and their children. Now in this beautiful, deeply personal tribute to Linda, who has been gone since 1998, her family offers nearly 100 sustainable, plant-based recipes to help save the planet and nourish the soul, complete with personal stories and family photos.

Ramsay in 10 Okay, so we fibbed a little: Ramsay in 10 isn't out until October, but it's so awesome, we had to mention it now. Because it's such a great idea! Inspired by his popular YouTube series, superstar chef Gordon Ramsay has collected 100 recipes that take a maximum of 10 minutes to prepare and 10 minutes to cook. You'll be able to make Microwave Sticky Toffee Pudding, One Pan Pumpkin Pasta, or Chicken Souvlaki, all in less than thirty minutes! Plus dozens more delicious dishes! This is an ideal book for busy cooks.

The Lighter Step-By-Step Instant Pot Cookbook And if one of your goals this summer is to eat healthier, you can find an array of nutritious and easy Instant Pot recipes in this book from popular Pressure Luck blogger and YouTube star Jeffrey Eisner. Following up his internationally bestselling Step-by-Step Instant Pot Cookbook full of the easiest-to-follow set of Instant Pot recipes, Eisner returns with meals to fit all lifestyles for even the most reluctant cooks. It has over 90 new simple and delicious dishes, such as Butternut Squash Soup, Zucchini Chips & Tzatziki Dip, Mug Cakes in Mason Jars, and more.

Spicebox Kitchen A cookbook not just for your stomach, but also your mind and body, Spicebox Kitchen contains 175 vegetarian and pescatarian recipes curated direct from the kitchen of renowned chef and physician Linda Shiue. Dr. Shiue shares her thoughts on the healthiest spices for your well-being, from amchar masala to za'atar, and how they can improve the simplest meals.

Eat This Book Calling all food and trivia lovers: this is the perfect book for people who are curious and love to eat! Stacy Michelson has packed this book with fun facts and interesting tidbits about foods both familiar and unusual. Gain a whole new appreciation for the morsels you put in your mouth, from unique farmers' market finds and kitchen pantry staples, to fascinating global ingredients. There's plenty to learn for even the most seasoned chefs.

Tangy Tart Hot and Sweet Another great offering for people looking to catch up with spring 2021 recipes, Tangy Tart Hot and Sweet is the latest cookbook from celebrity chef phenom Padma Lakshmi. Lakshmi is host of Bravo's Top Chef and Hulu's Taste the Nation, and in this book she's collected recipes inspired by her travels to the far corners of the world. The tempting offerings among these pages include Fresh Green Beans with Lentils and Coconut, Krispy Fried Chicken, BBQ Korean Short Ribs, and Chocolate Amaretto Ice Cream. And the book is peppered with photographs and Lakshmi's personal stories about her connection to food and cooking.

Just Desserts And what do you need after a delicious home-cooked meal? A delicious homemade dessert, of course! And this is a great cookbook to learn how to make them or to find something new and delicious to add to your dessert repertoire. Just desserts gives you easy-to-follow instructions on making everything from from cookies to bundt cakes, and it's pocket sized, so you can take it with you to any gathering or give it as a gift. The thirty recipes include chocolate brownies, shortbread caramel slice, layered berry pavlova, and chocolate ganache bundt.

Booze Cruise And to top off the list, a collection of tasty beverages from around the world! Join world traveler and drinks writer André Darlington as he takes you on a guided tour of more than forty locations and the delicious beverages each place has to offer. He also discusses the local history, current scene, and easy recipes from each place. Stops along this tasty tour include Amsterdam, Dublin, London, Madrid, Stockholm, Cape Town, Tangier, Delhi, Singapore, Beirut, Tokyo, Bogotá, Havana, New Orleans, São Paulo, Toronto, Sydney, and many more!

