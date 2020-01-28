Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Linda McCartney
Linda McCartney (1941-1998) was an American photographer, musician, activist, and entrepreneur. During her life, she was a vocal defender of animal rights and was the author of numerous vegetarian cookbooks. She is survived by her husband, Sir Paul McCartney, and their children, Heather, Mary, Stella, and James McCartney.Read More
