Linda Shiue, MD

Dr. Linda Shiue is the first Director of Culinary Medicine at Kaiser Permanente San Francisco, where she founded and directs Thrive Kitchen, a teaching kitchen for patients and fellow physicians. She graduated from San Francisco Cooking School and externed at the Michelin-starred restaurant Mourad. Her food writing has appeared in publications including The Washington Post, The San Francisco Chronicle, The New York Times, Smithsonian Magazine, and Readers Digest. She is a graduate of Brown University, the University of California, San Francisco, San Francisco Cooking School and completed a Certificate in Plant Based Nutrition from Cornell University.